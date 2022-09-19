League of Women Voters to register new voters on Sept. 20

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi will be registering voters on National Voter Registration day on Sept. 20, at Oxford High School, Lafayette High School, and the Oxford Community Market.

LWVOX/NMS is partnering with Jeff Busby, chancery clerk, Delta Tau Sigma sorority, and the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Ms. Edy Dingus, Vice President for Voter Services has organized groups of volunteers at all three locations.

“I’m honored to empower Mississippi voters of all ages in collaboration with some extraordinary local voting rights advocates. Moving Mississippi forward is exciting,” said Dingus.

League chapters all over the state and the nation are participating in celebrating National Voter Registration Day. The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. We do not support or oppose any political party or candidate.

The schedule is as follows:

Oxford High School at the Oxford High School Media Center from 10:00-11:00a.m.

Lafayette High School in the LHS Commons from 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Oxford Community Market at the Pavilion from 2:30-5:00 p.m.