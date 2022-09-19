OPD Crime Report for Sept. 19

Published 11:00 am Monday, September 19, 2022

67 Tickets

22 Accidents

ARRESTS

1 Carrying a Concealed Weapon

1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault

4 DUI 1st, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Fake ID, Possession of Paraphernalia

1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Speeding

1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance

1 DUI 1st, Fake ID, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, Improper Turn, Improper Display of License Plate

1 DUI 1st, No Tag

1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation

1 DUI 1st, Speeding

5 MIP 1 Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug, Speeding, Suspended Driver’s License-Implied Consent

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Move Over

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, No Seatbelt, No Insurance

1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Switched Tag, Speeding

2 Possession of Paraphernalia

6 Public Drunk

1 Public Drunk, Fake ID

1 Trespassing

1 Warrant Served

REPORTS

2 Abandoned Vehicle

1 Alarm

7 Ambulance Assist

1 Animal Complaint

2 Burglary

4 Civil Matter

1 Counterfeit Currency

1 Credit Card Fraud

7 Disturbing the Peace

1 Domestic Disturbance

1 Fire Department Assist

1 Harassment

1 Improper Parking

7 Lost Property

1 Recovered Property

1 Scam

1 Shoplifting

4 Simple Assault

12 Suspicious Activity

4 Suspicious Person

1 Trespassing

7 Vehicle Search

6 Welfare Concern