OPD Crime Report for Sept. 19
Published 11:00 am Monday, September 19, 2022
67 Tickets
22 Accidents
ARRESTS
1 Carrying a Concealed Weapon
1 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
4 DUI 1st, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Fake ID, Possession of Paraphernalia
1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Speeding
1 DUI 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance
1 DUI 1st, Fake ID, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, Improper Turn, Improper Display of License Plate
1 DUI 1st, No Tag
1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation
1 DUI 1st, Speeding
5 MIP 1 Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug, Speeding, Suspended Driver’s License-Implied Consent
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Move Over
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, No Seatbelt, No Insurance
1 Possession of Paraphernalia, Switched Tag, Speeding
2 Possession of Paraphernalia
6 Public Drunk
1 Public Drunk, Fake ID
1 Trespassing
1 Warrant Served
REPORTS
2 Abandoned Vehicle
1 Alarm
7 Ambulance Assist
1 Animal Complaint
2 Burglary
4 Civil Matter
1 Counterfeit Currency
1 Credit Card Fraud
7 Disturbing the Peace
1 Domestic Disturbance
1 Fire Department Assist
1 Harassment
1 Improper Parking
7 Lost Property
1 Recovered Property
1 Scam
1 Shoplifting
4 Simple Assault
12 Suspicious Activity
4 Suspicious Person
1 Trespassing
7 Vehicle Search
6 Welfare Concern