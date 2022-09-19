Watch as Oxford police officer saves choking infant’s life

Published 1:44 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Staff Report

A powerful video shows the life saving efforts of an Oxford police officer who saved a choking infant.

The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday about an infant unable to breathe.

“Officer Ortiz arrived quickly, took the child … she flipped the child over and began lifesaving measures,” OPD said in a statement. “Whatever was lodged in the baby’s throat was removed and he was able to breathe again.”

The infant was taken to the hospital for an evaluation but is doing fine, OPD said.

The department shared the video on social media accounts Monday.

 

More News Main

League of Women Voters to register new voters on Sept. 20

Nick Broeker named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

TV, kick time announced for homecoming contest vs. Kentucky

2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...