Watch as Oxford police officer saves choking infant’s life

A powerful video shows the life saving efforts of an Oxford police officer who saved a choking infant.

The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday about an infant unable to breathe.

“Officer Ortiz arrived quickly, took the child … she flipped the child over and began lifesaving measures,” OPD said in a statement. “Whatever was lodged in the baby’s throat was removed and he was able to breathe again.”

The infant was taken to the hospital for an evaluation but is doing fine, OPD said.

The department shared the video on social media accounts Monday.