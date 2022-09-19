Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed

Wanted: A winning lottery ticket.

If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed.

The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue in Oxford. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket is worth $10,000 and expires March 5, 2023.

According to the state lottery rules, prizes between $600 and $99,999 must be claimed at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters or by mail. A Mississippi Lottery Winner Claim form, proper identification (ID) and the original ticket must be provided for all claims of $600 or more. Proper forms of ID must verify name, signature, photo, age and Social Security number. If mailing, send required documentation to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 321462, Flowood, MS, 39232. The Mississippi Lottery is not responsible for lost or misdirected mail.

Also according to state law, lottery winners in Mississippi are anonymous unless they choose to publicly identify themselves.