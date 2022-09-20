Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 15-19

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 15

Isabella Finley, 18. Charge: Speeding, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Switched Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Raquel Washington, 45. Charge: Domestic Violence/Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 16

Taylor Jeffries, 26. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, and Driving with a Suspended License. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Isabel Janney, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Drivers License, Fake ID, and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Adrain King, 34. Charge: DUI 1st, Driving with a Suspended License, Careless Driving, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jonathan Kirkwood, 27. Charge: Hold for Bowling Green.

Tommy Thomas, 23. Charge: Abusive 911 Calls. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Patricia Montgomery, 39. MDOC Hold.

Scott Harris, 39. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Marvin Streeter, 39. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. These cases will be heard in Circuit and Municipal courts.

Gary Love, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew Varteresian, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 17

Jett Frame, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Christian Henderson, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Westin Jones, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Maxwell Dugan, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Braden Dickey, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dustin Moore, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, Improper Turn, and Improper Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kasm Jones, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deunclifton Cokman, 28. Charge: DUI 1st and No Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Hester, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Peyton Spangler, 18. Charge: Possession of Beer by a Minor and DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Lauren Oaks, 23. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jessica Ellis, 30. Charge: Warrand: False Pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jessie Dean, 22. Charge: DUI 2nd and Possession of a Controlled Substance. These cases will be heard in Justice and Circuit court.

Jackie Hickenbottom, 32. Charge: Possession of a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Manuel Avila, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, Speeding, and No Drivers License. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Lewis, 63. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 18

Selvin Reimundo, 27. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Seth Comer, 23. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Essence Jones, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Diego Lucas, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 19

Caleb Boyte, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jesse Jones, 48. Hold for MDOC.

Marshall Peaches, 38. Hold for Memphis Police Dept.