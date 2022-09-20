Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 15-19
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
Sept. 15
Isabella Finley, 18. Charge: Speeding, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Switched Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Raquel Washington, 45. Charge: Domestic Violence/Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 16
Taylor Jeffries, 26. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, and Driving with a Suspended License. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Isabel Janney, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Drivers License, Fake ID, and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Adrain King, 34. Charge: DUI 1st, Driving with a Suspended License, Careless Driving, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jonathan Kirkwood, 27. Charge: Hold for Bowling Green.
Tommy Thomas, 23. Charge: Abusive 911 Calls. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.
Patricia Montgomery, 39. MDOC Hold.
Scott Harris, 39. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Marvin Streeter, 39. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. These cases will be heard in Circuit and Municipal courts.
Gary Love, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Andrew Varteresian, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 17
Jett Frame, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Christian Henderson, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Westin Jones, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Maxwell Dugan, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Braden Dickey, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Dustin Moore, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, Improper Turn, and Improper Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kasm Jones, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Deunclifton Cokman, 28. Charge: DUI 1st and No Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Hester, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Peyton Spangler, 18. Charge: Possession of Beer by a Minor and DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Lauren Oaks, 23. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jessica Ellis, 30. Charge: Warrand: False Pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jessie Dean, 22. Charge: DUI 2nd and Possession of a Controlled Substance. These cases will be heard in Justice and Circuit court.
Jackie Hickenbottom, 32. Charge: Possession of a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Manuel Avila, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, Speeding, and No Drivers License. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Matthew Lewis, 63. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 18
Selvin Reimundo, 27. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Seth Comer, 23. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Essence Jones, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Diego Lucas, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Sept. 19
Caleb Boyte, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jesse Jones, 48. Hold for MDOC.
Marshall Peaches, 38. Hold for Memphis Police Dept.