Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 15-19

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 15

Isabella Finley, 18. Charge: Speeding, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Switched Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Raquel Washington, 45. Charge: Domestic Violence/Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 16

Taylor Jeffries, 26. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, and Driving with a Suspended License. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Isabel Janney, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, No Drivers License, Fake ID, and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Adrain King, 34. Charge: DUI 1st, Driving with a Suspended License, Careless Driving, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jonathan Kirkwood, 27. Charge: Hold for Bowling Green.

Tommy Thomas, 23. Charge: Abusive 911 Calls. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Patricia Montgomery, 39. MDOC Hold.

Scott Harris, 39. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Marvin Streeter, 39. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. These cases will be heard in Circuit and Municipal courts.

Gary Love, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew Varteresian, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 17

Jett Frame, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Christian Henderson, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Westin Jones, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Maxwell Dugan, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Braden Dickey, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dustin Moore, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, Improper Turn, and Improper Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kasm Jones, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deunclifton Cokman, 28. Charge: DUI 1st and No Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Hester, 21. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Peyton Spangler, 18. Charge: Possession of Beer by a Minor and DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Lauren Oaks, 23. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jessica Ellis, 30. Charge: Warrand: False Pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jessie Dean, 22. Charge: DUI 2nd and Possession of a Controlled Substance. These cases will be heard in Justice and Circuit court.

Jackie Hickenbottom, 32. Charge: Possession of a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Manuel Avila, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, Speeding, and No Drivers License. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Lewis, 63. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 18

Selvin Reimundo, 27. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Seth Comer, 23. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Essence Jones, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Diego Lucas, 22. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 19

Caleb Boyte, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jesse Jones, 48. Hold for MDOC.

Marshall Peaches, 38. Hold for Memphis Police Dept.

More News

Oxford man arrested for sexual battery of a child

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Sept. 20

OPD makes arrests for embezzlement, false reports, stolen firearm

Oxford business owner who stole millions from sorority sentenced to prison

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...