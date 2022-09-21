Gallery: Regents volleyball defeats New Hope 3-0
Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Regents’ Cate Calicut (1) tips the ball over the net against New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Myla Meurrier (10) plays vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Lauren Niemeyer (20) taps the ball over the net against New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Bailey Ray (22) plays against New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Sadie Smith (18) plays vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents head coach Kacie Hengler vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Myla Meurrier (10) plays vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Sadie Smith (18), left, and vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents’ Lauren Niemeyer (20) plays vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents vs. New Hope in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Regents volleyball defeated New Hope 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 26-24) on Tuesday as they improved to 11-10 on the season.
Junior outside hitter Bailey Ray recorded a team-high 12 kills in the match to go along with nine digs and two aces, while junior outside hitter Myla Meurrier posted a team-high 18 digs along with eight kills.
Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer also played well for the Lady Lions—recording 10 kills, six digs and four aces in the victory.
Regents moves on to face Jackson Academy at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
