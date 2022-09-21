Gallery: Regents volleyball defeats New Hope 3-0

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Regents volleyball defeated New Hope 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 26-24) on Tuesday as they improved to 11-10 on the season.

Junior outside hitter Bailey Ray recorded a team-high 12 kills in the match to go along with nine digs and two aces, while junior outside hitter Myla Meurrier posted a team-high 18 digs along with eight kills.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer also played well for the Lady Lions—recording 10 kills, six digs and four aces in the victory.

Regents moves on to face Jackson Academy at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.

More Regents School of Oxford

Oxford swim hosts first sell-out swim meet in Mississippi history

Regents improves to 8-6 with win over Pillow Academy

Regents volleyball sweeps Tupelo to improve to 7-6 on season

Regents sweeps Hernando to improve to 5-5

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...