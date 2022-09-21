Gallery: Regents volleyball defeats New Hope 3-0

Regents volleyball defeated New Hope 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 26-24) on Tuesday as they improved to 11-10 on the season.

Junior outside hitter Bailey Ray recorded a team-high 12 kills in the match to go along with nine digs and two aces, while junior outside hitter Myla Meurrier posted a team-high 18 digs along with eight kills.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer also played well for the Lady Lions—recording 10 kills, six digs and four aces in the victory.

Regents moves on to face Jackson Academy at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.