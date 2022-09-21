Good Neighbor Day to be celebrated on Sept. 28 with events at City Hall

The Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution declaring Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. The city will start its celebration with free biscuits in front of City Hall at 7:30 a.m.

Sponsored by a group called Random Acts of Kindness, the celebration will last all day. Chicken sandwiches will be handed out at lunch, followed by a mid-afternoon sweet treat.

“Stronger Together Oxford has some really cool programs that will be in front of City Hall all day,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

National Good Neighbor Day was first celebrated in the early 1970s, and officially became a holiday in 1978, when the proclamation was signed by President Jimmy Carter. A resolution was passed by the Senate when it was recognized that there was a need to bring people together and interact with one another.

The City of Oxford will partner with Random Acts of Kindness to share good deeds and kindness with our neighbors on the downtown square,” said Tannehill. “We encourage Oxonians to get to know their neighbors and plan events throughout the year to encourage relationships and a stronger community.”