Ole Miss lands four-star point guard Josh Hubbard

Ole Miss men’s basketball landed their second major commitment from the class of 2023 on Thursday as four-star point guard Josh Hubbard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

The 5-foot-10 Hubbard announced his commitment at a ceremony in the Madison-Ridgeland gymnasium on Thursday afternoon—selecting Ole Miss over Mississippi State, USC, Houston, Xavier and Seton Hall.

“I wanted to thank… all the coaches who recruited me over the years,” Hubbard said. “I wanted to say thank you but I can only play for one school. So with that being said, I will be continuing my basketball career and education at the University of Mississippi.”

Hubbard took to social media to celebrate afterwards, posting an image of himself in an Ole Miss uniform next to head coach Kermit Davis.

Hubbard, the No. 93 player in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi, is the second four-star recruit from the class of 2023 to sign with the Rebels—joining center Rashaud Marshall from Blytheville, Arkansas.

Ole Miss also signed three-star forward Jordan Burks from Central Pointe Academy in Kissimmee, Florida back on Aug. 11.

The Rebels now boast the No. 13 recruiting class in the class of 2023 as they continue to rebuild following a disappointing 13-19 campaign in 2021-2022.