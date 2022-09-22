Ole Miss volleyball drops five set heartbreaker with Texas A&M

Opening SEC play at home, Ole Miss volleyball dropped a heartbreaker to Texas A&M, falling in five sets Wednesday night at the Gillom Center.

The Rebels (4-7, 0-1 SEC) and Aggies (9-3, 1-0 SEC) needed five sets for the second consecutive year and seventh time in the all-time series. In the end, Ole Miss couldn’t overcome 24 kills from Texas A&M senior Caroline Meuth and 16 blocks from the Aggie defense.

Anna Bair led the Rebel attack with 13 kills. She was joined by Vivian Miller , Katie Corelli and Payton Brgoch , who all finished in double figures.

Ole Miss came out on fire in the first set, opening the match on a 5-1 run. Texas A&M closed the gap, tying the match back up. Midway through the set three kills from Bair highlighted a 6-0 scoring run to put the Rebels up 16-12. They managed to build their lead up to six and close out the first set, 25-19.

Texas A&M responded in the second set to even the score. Both teams went back and forth until the Aggies found a way to score consecutive points and hang on to take the set, 25-22.

Just when it looked like the Aggies were going to run away with set three, the Rebels dug their heels in and rallied back from an eight-point deficit. Down 17-8, Corelli and the Rebels found a spark, rattling off a 6-2 run to cut the TAMU lead to four and force a timeout. Ole Miss then used a 7-0 to tie the match at 22 all and make things interesting. Texas A&M managed to get set point at 26-25, but Ole Miss stormed back with three unanswered points to go up 2-1 in the match.

Set four featured another close battle as the Rebels and Aggies found themselves tied at 19 all. Trying to extend the match, Texas A&M used a big 6-0 run to stun Ole Miss and force a fifth set.

With the match on the line, the Rebels ran out of magic. Texas A&M managed to score in bursts, and Ole Miss just couldn’t find an answer, falling 15-10 in the winner-take-all set.

The Rebels are back in action, traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the 20th ranked Razorbacks Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the match on SECN+.

