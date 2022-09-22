Oxford teen charged with three counts of auto burglary

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into.
Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler (18 of Oxford, MS) and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.
The following day, Mary Wheeler (41 of Oxford, MS), was arrested for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.
Zander Wheeler was given a $20,000 bond and Mary Wheeler was given a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

