Gallery: Lafayette vs West Point first half

Lafayette’s Jay Reed (5) scores his first touchdown of the night against West Point in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
West Point’s Tysean Darden (38) intercepts a pass thrown to Lafayette’s Makyi Reed Jones (4) in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette’s Damariun Gipson (13) makes a catch and is tackled by West Point’s Coledan Carter (10) in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette’s Jmiere Jones (7) runs upfield after making a catch against West Point in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette’s Jay Reed (5) scores his second touchdown of the night against West Point in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette’s Makyi Reed Jones (4) is tackled against West Point in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette’s Makyi Reed Jones (4) is tackled against West Point in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette’s Charlie Fair (1) passes against West Point in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 23, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)