Gallery: Oxford downs Tupelo to clinch Region 3-6A title

Oxford volleyball secured the Region 3-6A title on Thursday as they defeated Tupelo 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) to finish a perfect 6-0 in region play.

Junior outside hitter Michael Ann East finished with a team-high 11 kills to go along with 11 digs, while sophomore defensive specialist Madi Jones recorded a match-high 13 digs.

Senior outside hitter Bree Lyons also recorded a double-double in the victory—posting 10 kills and 11 digs.

The Chargers move on to face Northwest Rankin at home on Tuesday as they reach the final stretch of the regular season before heading into the playoffs in mid-October.