Gaye Oakley Calhoun, 85, died Wednesday, September 22, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, 12:30 P.M. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Gossett officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Calhoun was born on November 3, 1936, to the late George and Virginia Oakley. She first sat in front of the keys of an organ at the age of 13, realizing both the gift and the passion she had for music.

From this moment, Mrs. Calhoun dedicated her life to music. Teaching at both Bramlett Elementary School for 15 years and leading the Gateway music program at Lafayette Elementary School for 8 years, she shared this passion for music with her students and found great joy in seeing the same spark lit within them that she experienced as a young girl. From playing the accordion, to teaching private piano lessons, to playing wedding receptions and special Christmas gathering on the Oxford Square, many can say that special moments in their lives were marked by the sound of Mrs. Calhoun playing in the background. She would donate her time to play for the residents of Memory Makers and other retirement communities, knowing how a simple melody could brightens someone day as the driver for the School Bus #28, she was beloved by the students in her care, who all looked forward to the last day of school, when Mrs. Calhoun would allow them to celebrate with a paper ball fight. She believed firmly in nurturing the creative and playful sides of her students, and allowing plenty of time for fun. Always staying busy, Mrs. Calhoun took on the role of official notetaker for the Athletic Department for The

University of Mississippi. After her retirement, she kept her mind sharp by enrolling in classes at Northwest Community College, furthering her studies in art and any other subject that piqued her interest. For 56 years, Mrs. Calhoun was married to her best friend and true companion, Billy, and they never tired of one another’s company. They looked forward to family vacations each year spent on the beach, at theme parks, or in the mountains to see the fall leaves. Once their children were grown, they continued these travels together and cherished every day spent with each other. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Calhoun was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Lampkin “Billy” Calhoun.

Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her daughter, Camille Calhoun Steiner and her husband, Keith of Tuscaloosa, AL; sons, William L. “Bill” Calhoun, Jr. and his wife, Paula of Mooreville, MS and David Oakley Calhoun and his wife, Rachel of Oxford, MS; as well as four grandchildren, Emily Addison, Andrew Megginson, Mallory Steiner, and William Calhoun; and three great-grandchildren, Tannor Megginson, Carter Megginson, and Milly Addison.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Calhoun’s memory may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 431 North 16 th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.