Ole Miss vs Tulsa: how to watch Saturday’s game

Ole Miss plays host to Tulsa on Friday in their final non-conference game of the season before kicking off SEC play against Kentucky next week.

The Rebels (3-0) boast one of the top defensive units in the country this year, but will have their work cut out for them against a Golden Hurricane passing attack that ranks first in the nation.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 16 Ole Miss vs Tulsa

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium

When: 3:00 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+