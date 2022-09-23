Ole Miss vs Tulsa: how to watch Saturday’s game

Published 11:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss plays host to Tulsa on Friday in their final non-conference game of the season before kicking off SEC play against Kentucky next week.

The Rebels (3-0) boast one of the top defensive units in the country this year, but will have their work cut out for them against a Golden Hurricane passing attack that ranks first in the nation.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 16 Ole Miss vs Tulsa

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium

When: 3:00 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss records seventh shutout of the season with 1-0 victory against Florida

Ole Miss lands four-star point guard Josh Hubbard

Ole Miss football to retire Ben Williams’ No. 74

Ole Miss men’s basketball game time, network set at Memphis on Dec. 3

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...