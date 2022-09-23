Ole Miss vs Tulsa: how to watch Saturday’s game
Published 11:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022
Ole Miss plays host to Tulsa on Friday in their final non-conference game of the season before kicking off SEC play against Kentucky next week.
The Rebels (3-0) boast one of the top defensive units in the country this year, but will have their work cut out for them against a Golden Hurricane passing attack that ranks first in the nation.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:
The Matchup: No. 16 Ole Miss vs Tulsa
Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
When: 3:00 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)
Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+