Lafayette High School is among 46 Mississippi high schools recognized with the national 2022 College Success Award

The Mississippi Department of Education today announced that 46 Mississippi high schools have received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families.

Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Mississippi’s recipients are among 1,742 winners from 25 states that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. Despite the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, these schools have continued to uphold many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success.

“Before our students leave eighth grade, we emphasize the three Es; enroll, enlist, or employee. We want our students to be prepared when they leave high school in whatever their plan is to be successful; to be the best they can be,” said Lafayette counselor Tammy Quarles. “And in order to do that, it does take all the teachers and everybody in the school building; everyone working with the students, encouraging them to do whichever one it is they choose to do.”

The College Success Award is possible because Mississippi is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators, and policymakers.

“We applaud Mississippi for prioritizing a high-quality public education that puts students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “It’s inspiring to see how entire school communities — students, teachers, and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to these 46 schools for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

In response to the recognition, Quarles added, “It just makes us very proud to see that they’re being recognized because they are following through with those plans they’ve made.”

Community members can join in celebrating Mississippi’s winning schools on social media using #CollegeSuccessAward. To learn more about the College Success Award and view the complete list of winners, visit bit.ly/3QQORim.

The 46 Mississippi high schools are:

1. Baldwyn High School

2. Biggersville High School

3. Booneville High School

4. Brandon High School

5. Center Hill High School

6. Clinton High School

7. DeSoto Central High School

8. East Central High School

9. East Union Attendance Center

10. Enterprise High School

11. Germantown High School

12. Golden Triangle Early College

13. Grenada High School

14. Ingomar Attendance Center

15. Lafayette High School

16. Lewisburg High School

17. Loyd Star School

18. Madison Central High School

19. Mississippi School for Math and Science

20. Mississippi School of the Arts

21. Murrah High School

22. Natchez Early College Academy

23. Neshoba Central High School

24. Northeast Lauderdale High School

25. Northwest Rankin High School

26. Noxapater Attendance Center

27. Oak Grove High School

28. Ocean Springs High School

29. Oxford High School

30. Pearl High School

31. Petal High School

32. Pine Grove High School

33. Pisgah High School

34. Ray Brooks School

35. Richland High School

36. Ridgeland High School

37. Saltillo High School

38. Shaw High School

39. Stone High School

40. Thrasher High School

41. Tupelo High School

42. Wesson Attendance Center

43. West Bolivar High School

44. West Lauderdale High School

45. West Lincoln School

46. Winona Secondary School