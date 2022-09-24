Ole Miss cross country posts top-15 team finishes at high-powered Cowboy Jamboree
Published 2:45 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022
STILLWATER, Okla. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country both battled to top-15 team finishes amidst a powerful field at the 84th running of the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State on Saturday morning.
The Rebels were among 28 nationally ranked squads in Stillwater on Saturday, with the No. 17 Ole Miss women finishing 13th in the 6K race and the No. 24 Rebel men 15th in the 8K. Host No. 3 Oklahoma State topped the women’s standings by a 69-88 margin over No. 22 Northern Arizona, while in the men’s race No. 4 BYU topped No. 3 Stanford, 75-101.
Senior and reigning SEC Women’s Co-Runner of the Week Ryann Helmers was the top finisher for the Rebel women, finishing 25th at a 6K time of 20:55.3. Junior Loral Winn was the runner-up again, this time in 38th place at 21:09.4. Other Rebel women in competition Saturday were Kristel van den Berg (95th, 21:48.9), Jocelyn Long (100th, 21:55.7), Beth Arentz (107th, 22:01.2), Sophie Baumann (114th, 22:10.7), Hannah Ielfield (132nd, 22:30.6), Frances Luna (138th, 22:35.7) and Sarah Schiffmann (167th, 23:17.9).
In the men’s 8K, senior transfer Anthony Camerieri was once again the top finisher for the Rebel men, today finishing 61st overall at 24:13.5. All-American senior Cole Bullock opened his 2022 campaign on Saturday, finishing 74th at 24:21.8. Other Ole Miss men running Saturday were Chris Maxon (84th, 24:29.3), Dereck Elkins (103rd, 24:41.8), Shane Bracken (123rd, 24:55.1), Chase Rose (157th, 25:33.6), Dalton Hengst (159th, 25:35.7), Aiden Britt (170th, 25:44.2) and Gabe Scales (185th, 26:21.6).
Up next for Ole Miss cross country is a trip to Virginia for the Panorama Farms Invite on Sat., Oct. 15.
Women’s 6K Team Scores
1. #3 Oklahoma State – 69
2. #22 Northern Arizona – 88
3. #7 BYU – 111
4. #3 Colorado – 155
5. #5 Stanford – 171
6. Syracuse – 175
7. #27 Utah Valley – 199
8. #6 Washington – 217
9. #9 Arkansas – 225
10. #12 Michigan – 228
11. #29 Kentucky – 259
12. #20 Harvard – 268
13. #17 Ole Miss – 314
14. Air Force – 327
15. Tulsa – 425
16. Middle Tennessee – 491
17. El Paso CC – 563
18. Oklahoma Christian – 573
19. Southern Nazarene – 615
20. Redlands CC – 665
Women’s 6K Individual Results
25. Ryann Helmers – 20:55.3
38 (37). Loral Winn – 21:09.4
95 (80). Kristel van den Berg – 21:48.9
100 (84). Jocelyn Long – 21:55.7
107 (88). Beth Arentz – 22:01.2
114 (94). Sophie Baumann – 22:10.7
132 (101). Hannah Ielfield – 22:30.6
138. Frances Luna – 22:35.7
167. Sarah Schiffmann – 23:17.9
Men’s 8K Team Scores
1. #4 BYU – 75
2. #3 Stanford – 101
3. #1 Northern Arizona – 110
4. #2 Oklahoma State – 118
5. #6 Tulsa – 143
6. #9 Wake Forest – 177
7. #5 Colorado – 183
8. #20 Syracuse – 202
9. #11 Air Force – 223
10. #16 Gonzaga – 245
11. #21 Princeton – 253
12. #29 Texas – 284
13. #15 Harvard – 305
14. #8 Washington – 410
15. #24 Ole Miss – 415
16. Utah Valley – 448
17. #23 Furman – 458
18. Kentucky – 545
19. Middle Tennessee – 560
20. El Paso CC – 638
21. North Texas – 682
22. Oklahoma Christian – 697
23. Texas Southern – 735
24. Hardin-Simmons – 809
25. Southern Nazarene – 825
26. Redlands CC – 859
27. Carl Albert State – 865
Men’s 8K Individual Results
61 (60). Anthony Camerieri – 24:13.5
74 (73). Cole Bullock – 24:21.8
84 (80). Chris Maxon – 24:29.3
103 (94). Dereck Elkins – 24:41.8
123 (108). Shane Bracken – 24:55.1
157 (126). Chase Rose – 25:33.6
159 (127). Dalton Hengst – 25:35.7
170. Aiden Britt – 25:44.2
185. Gabe Scales – 26:21.5