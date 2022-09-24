Ole Miss cross country posts top-15 team finishes at high-powered Cowboy Jamboree

STILLWATER, Okla. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country both battled to top-15 team finishes amidst a powerful field at the 84th running of the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State on Saturday morning.

The Rebels were among 28 nationally ranked squads in Stillwater on Saturday, with the No. 17 Ole Miss women finishing 13th in the 6K race and the No. 24 Rebel men 15th in the 8K. Host No. 3 Oklahoma State topped the women’s standings by a 69-88 margin over No. 22 Northern Arizona, while in the men’s race No. 4 BYU topped No. 3 Stanford, 75-101.

Senior and reigning SEC Women’s Co-Runner of the Week Ryann Helmers was the top finisher for the Rebel women, finishing 25th at a 6K time of 20:55.3. Junior Loral Winn was the runner-up again, this time in 38th place at 21:09.4. Other Rebel women in competition Saturday were Kristel van den Berg (95th, 21:48.9), Jocelyn Long (100th, 21:55.7), Beth Arentz (107th, 22:01.2), Sophie Baumann (114th, 22:10.7), Hannah Ielfield (132nd, 22:30.6), Frances Luna (138th, 22:35.7) and Sarah Schiffmann (167th, 23:17.9).

In the men’s 8K, senior transfer Anthony Camerieri was once again the top finisher for the Rebel men, today finishing 61st overall at 24:13.5. All-American senior Cole Bullock opened his 2022 campaign on Saturday, finishing 74th at 24:21.8. Other Ole Miss men running Saturday were Chris Maxon (84th, 24:29.3), Dereck Elkins (103rd, 24:41.8), Shane Bracken (123rd, 24:55.1), Chase Rose (157th, 25:33.6), Dalton Hengst (159th, 25:35.7), Aiden Britt (170th, 25:44.2) and Gabe Scales (185th, 26:21.6).

Up next for Ole Miss cross country is a trip to Virginia for the Panorama Farms Invite on Sat., Oct. 15.

Women’s 6K Team Scores

1. #3 Oklahoma State – 69

2. #22 Northern Arizona – 88

3. #7 BYU – 111

4. #3 Colorado – 155

5. #5 Stanford – 171

6. Syracuse – 175

7. #27 Utah Valley – 199

8. #6 Washington – 217

9. #9 Arkansas – 225

10. #12 Michigan – 228

11. #29 Kentucky – 259

12. #20 Harvard – 268

13. #17 Ole Miss – 314

14. Air Force – 327

15. Tulsa – 425

16. Middle Tennessee – 491

17. El Paso CC – 563

18. Oklahoma Christian – 573

19. Southern Nazarene – 615

20. Redlands CC – 665

Women’s 6K Individual Results

25. Ryann Helmers – 20:55.3

38 (37). Loral Winn – 21:09.4

95 (80). Kristel van den Berg – 21:48.9

100 (84). Jocelyn Long – 21:55.7

107 (88). Beth Arentz – 22:01.2

114 (94). Sophie Baumann – 22:10.7

132 (101). Hannah Ielfield – 22:30.6

138. Frances Luna – 22:35.7

167. Sarah Schiffmann – 23:17.9

Men’s 8K Team Scores

1. #4 BYU – 75

2. #3 Stanford – 101

3. #1 Northern Arizona – 110

4. #2 Oklahoma State – 118

5. #6 Tulsa – 143

6. #9 Wake Forest – 177

7. #5 Colorado – 183

8. #20 Syracuse – 202

9. #11 Air Force – 223

10. #16 Gonzaga – 245

11. #21 Princeton – 253

12. #29 Texas – 284

13. #15 Harvard – 305

14. #8 Washington – 410

15. #24 Ole Miss – 415

16. Utah Valley – 448

17. #23 Furman – 458

18. Kentucky – 545

19. Middle Tennessee – 560

20. El Paso CC – 638

21. North Texas – 682

22. Oklahoma Christian – 697

23. Texas Southern – 735

24. Hardin-Simmons – 809

25. Southern Nazarene – 825

26. Redlands CC – 859

27. Carl Albert State – 865