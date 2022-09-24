Tailgate and Game Forecast for Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

This is the first Ole Miss game since fall arrived. Fans in the Grove and at the game will feel a bit more comfortable than the last two scorchers, but will still feel the heat. The 3:00 p.m. game time means fans will endure 93 degree temperatures in full sun. The lower humidity may make it feel a bit better than the Tulsa game at the start of the season, but not by much.

That is 10 degrees over the average temperature for this date according to AccuWeather.

It may still be a few weeks before Ole Miss fans experience the crisp, cool football weekends in Oxford.