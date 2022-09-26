Gallery: Ole Miss infielders Peyton Chatagnier, Garrett Wood host camp for local kids

Published 10:44 am Monday, September 26, 2022

By Staff Report

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss, Realtree partner on football helmet, exclusive gear

Ole Miss, Vanderbilt kick time set for 3 p.m.

SEC Nation heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 8 Kentucky

No. 13 Ole Miss soccer secures 3-0 start in SEC play with 1-0 victory at Auburn

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...