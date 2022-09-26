Gallery: Ole Miss infielders Peyton Chatagnier, Garrett Wood host camp for local kids

Ole Miss baseball player Garrett Wood, along with second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, along with teammate Garrett Wood, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, along with teammate Garrett Wood, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss baseball player Garrett Wood, along with second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier hold a two hour camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss baseball player Garrett Wood, along with second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss baseball player Garrett Wood, along with second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, along with teammate Garrett Wood, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, along with teammate Garrett Wood, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Kids attend a baseball camp hosted by Ole Miss baseball players Garrett Wood and Peyton Chatagnier, at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, along with teammate Garrett Wood, host a two hour baseball camp at mTrade Park in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(©Bruce Newman)