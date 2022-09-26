Holly Springs woman wins grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

JACKSON, MISS, – September 12, 2022, Beverly Davis of Holly Springs, MS has been awarded a $2,000.00 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than 1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Our community is incredible, and we are very pleased to provide even more grants to artists throughout the state, nearly twice as many as last year,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “Mississippi’s artistic legacy was built through the talents of its exceptionally creative citizens. These funds help support the next generation of amazing artists and ensure that the story of artistic excellence in our state live on.”

This festival is a platform for music cultural exchange with greater emphasis on the local musicians. Chulahoma community has produced many prominent citizens of Marshall County and many of its sons and daughters have become outstanding citizens and musicians in many varied places of the State and Nation. The late Tommy Earl Davis Founder of Davis & Sons Grocery has been in business in the Chulahoma community for over 40 years. He was a man who loved the blues and supported many of the local musicians. We will celebrate our 2nd Annual festival event on October 8th, 2022, located at 5988 Hwy 4 W, Holly Springs, MS (behind Davis & Sons Grocery) Start at 3:00 o’clock p.m. Vendors space available. Contact Beverly at 901-281-8163. Everyone is

invited to come out and bring your family.

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education, and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.

For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, please contact Ellie Banks, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or ebanks@arts.ms.gov.