UM Graduate and Oxford-based arts program organizer to display paintings at ICC

A collection of paintings by Water Valley artist Amy Webb will be on display in the newly-renovated W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus until Oct. 18.

A native of Meridian, Webb earned the bachelor’s degree of fine arts from the University of Mississippi. Additionally, she organizes Quasar, an Oxford-based arts program, as well as teaches art lessons in her Water Valley studio.

Her show entitled “Grounding Environments” consists of 11 oil on wood paintings of domestic interiors and nocturnal environments.

“My work focuses on the grounding environments found in daily life,” Webb said. “These are spaces that help one stay centered in themselves, where rest and introspection can happen. Most of my works contain elements of the home that are recognizable to anyone. I want these to serve as an invitation to reflect on the relationships we have with our living spaces, how we personalize and create comfort within them. I create scenes from the home and other familiar moments, steeped in an almost surreal feeling of presence and solitude. This is represented by dramatic, unnatural palette choices and an emphasis on the shape of light.”

Gallery hours are weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. except on days that the college is closed. For more information, contact Shawn Whittington at eswhittington@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8301.