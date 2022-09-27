County Planning Commission grants conditional use permit for open-air church

The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to grant a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow for the construction of a new open-air church on County Road 104.

The church, which is being built by Jessie Dukes of Oxford, will feature a covered stage and will be used by the community for bible study programs and tent services.

“The Lord has put in my heart to build this platform so kids have a place to sit down and learn about the word of God,” Dukes said. “It’s something I wanted to do for the community and for the children. It’s a lot that we’ve had for a while and we want to be able to use it for something good.”

The property is designated as a rural A-1 district, which is zoned for single-family residences and farmland, but quasi-public facilities such as churches are permitted with a conditional use permit.

The commission granted the permit on the conditions that Mr. Dukes pave the dirt driveway to the property, add gravel for a parking area and ensure that a representative is available at all events to assist with parking and ensure that there are no noise complaints, among others.

The project will go before the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 17 for final approval.