Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 23-27

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Sept. 23

Pryce Austin Parker, 18. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding, Fake ID, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jeremiah Malone, 20. Charge: Warrant – False Pretense. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Willie Redmond, 63. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Colby Young, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Thomas Webb, 49. Charge: DUI. ​​This case will be heard in Justice court.

Neely Taylor, 19. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 2 Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Matthew Croy, 28. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 2 Substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Christopher Hall, 23. Charge: Possession of a Stolen Firearm. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Cali Ashlyn Chance. 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kendarius Joy, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 24

Steven Cox, 44. Charge: Possession of a Schedule 2 Substance with Intent to Distribute. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Robert Stewart, 32. Charge: Driving with a Suspended License. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Blaise Krol, 48. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kyle Brewer, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hunter Covington, 29. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Amy Erwin, 24. Charge: Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Devin McLaurin, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Carson Petagna, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 25

Quincy Stokes, 25. Charge: Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, and No Seatbelt. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Phillip Kennedy, 42. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Travis Harris, 22. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Lindemann, 18. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alyssa Moniz, 18. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Clayton Jones, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Weston Hudson, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Yoshua Ahmed, 25. Charge: Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Adrian Fernandez. Charge: Felon in Possession of a Firearm. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Dimitris Mack, 30. Charge: DUI 1st and No Tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Justin Judkins, 28. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Wesley Bolden, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyler Wright, 20. Charge: Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sept. 26

Nicklaus Erwin, 27. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Eddie Booker, 39. Charge: Warrant – DUI 4th. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Brodrick Rogers, 26. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Staivyan Mays, 23. Serving City Time.

Sept. 27

Jasmine Crawford, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dallas Hocomb, 26. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Burglary Tools. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Dustin Sena, 20. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Burglary Tools. This case will be heard in Circuit court.