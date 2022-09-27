OPD makes arrests for Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Firearm

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Staff Report

Joshua Crumpler (left) was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny. Christopher Hall (right) was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.

Crumpler was taken before a Lafayette County Justice court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

On Sept. 24, officers with the Oxford Police Department were doing foot patrols around the downtown Square area when they encountered an individual, later identified as Christopher Hall, 23, of Water Valley, that appeared to be concealing a weapon. Officers approached the individual and located a firearm. After investigation, it was revealed that the firearm was registered as stolen out of Grenada.

Hall was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hall was taken before a Lafayette County Justice court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

