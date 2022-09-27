Oxford dental group named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately-held companies

Oxford’s Life Dental Group was named as the 5th fastest-growing privately held company in the state of Mississippi. The annual Inc. Magazine 5000 list places the dentist-owned company as one of the top in the nation.

Life Dental offers services from fillings to orthodontics, and everything in between. The company is dentist-owned and headquartered in Oxford. The group assists dentists with marketing, management, accounting, and other essential business services that take time away from patients.

Dr. Mike Huggins, Life Dental’s executive officer and lead dentist, credited the group’s team of dentists, hygienists and office managers with the company’s Inc. 5000 distinction.

“Everyone on our team deserves a round of applause. They work hard and truly care for our patients,” Huggins said. “We’re all excited about what’s on the horizon — finishing out 2022 strong, growing our lineup of practices, bringing on even more excellent dentists.”

Another key aspect of Life Dental’s success and growth, Huggins said, is a partnership with EquiPro.

As a subsidiary, the group benefits from EquiPro’s history of managing and growing successful companies. The partnership also allows Life Dental practices access to financial capital, top-of-the-line technology and streamlined training and billing processes.

“Inc. 5000 is a major achievement for Life Dental Group and for EquiPro. They’ve really taken off in the past few years and it inspires all of us,” said William Alias III, CEO of EquiPro.

Life Dental currently operates nine practices throughout Mississippi and Alabama with plans for continued growth to include 3-5 additional practices per year. Chief Acquisition Officer Jeff Hand said the company plans to announce further acquisitions later this year.