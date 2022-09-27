Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at the Powerhouse

Theatre Oxford opens its season with Another Side of Tennessee Williams, a tribute to one of Mississippi’s greatest writers. These plays stray from Williams’ better known Southern Gothic style to share a lighter sense of humor and sardonic wit. The show runs Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday Oct. 8 at the Powerhouse in Oxford. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.

“I love that these plays are not typical of Tennessee Williams, and yet they are very Tennessee Williams,” said director Jack Barbera.

The production features four of Williams’ short plays, three fabulous directors, and twelve amazing local actors, including George Kehoe, Courtney Dane Mize, Jonathan Orange, Rebecca Jernigan, Connor King, Mike Lilly, Michelle Bright, Jules Mikell, Aaron Barrow, Elliot Bexley, Naomi Levin, and Ainsley Counce.

“We’re fortunate to have a seasoned Off Broadway director involved,” Kate Hooper, president of Theatre Oxford said. “Karen Kohlhaas is not only a great acting coach and director, she’s a Tennessee Williams expert.”

All shows are dedicated to the late Colby Kullman. Receptions held in honor of Colby before the show each night from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Show tickets are required.