NFL Rebels Update: Week 3

Here at Ole Miss, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

The NFL Rebels made their presence known this week as A.J. Brown, Marquis Haynes, and D.K. Metcalf all picked up touchdowns for their respective teams. Overall, 17 former Rebels played in the third week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Gained 17 yards with three carries while also completing two passes for a gain of four yards against the Titans.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Completed five receptions to gain 85 yards and a touchdown to contribute to the Eagles’ 3-0 start to the season. Hauled in a deep left pass from Jalen Hurts for 38 yards, the second longest play of the game.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Was listed as inactive in the Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Caught one pass for a gain of nine yards and succeeded in a two-point conversion attempt.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Brought down three solo tackles on 37 defensive snaps to contribute to the Panthers win against the Saints.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Picked up and returned a Saints fumble 44 yards for his first NFL career touchdown. Additionally, recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit to help give the Panthers their first victory of the season defeating the Saints 22-17.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Brought down eight total tackles with five of them being solo and caused a loss of three yards for the Jets’ offense to give the Bengals their first win of the season.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Appeared on 13 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the Week 3 Vikings matchup.

#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Started at defensive tackle, recording one pass defense breakup on his 47 defensive snaps.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Tallied two tackles at defensive back to attribute to the Bears 23-20 win over the Texans.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Completed all four targets to gain 25 yards for the Bills.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Appeared on 16 snaps on special teams.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Lined up on 38 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps to lead the Dolphins to a 21-19 victory over the Bills.

#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Brought down five passes for a gain of 64 yards. Completed an 18-yard pass to gain his first touchdown of the 2022 season.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Hauled in four passes for 49 yards including a deep left completion for 18 yards.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Started at right guard, competing in all 62 offensive snaps to lead the Packers to a 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Week 3 matchup with the Browns.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started at left tackle, playing all 59 snaps on offense.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Earned two solo tackles while allowing zero sacks to give the Cowboys a win against the Giants.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans