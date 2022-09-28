Sarah Isom Center and UM School of Music partnering for free SarahFest events

The University of Mississippi School of Music and Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies are hosting Alice-Anne Light (mezzo-soprano and Ole Miss alumna) and Kristy Kristinek (visual artist from Texas) to perform an original work written by Oxford resident Cecil Price Walden entitled hours.

This piece reimagines the concept of a song cycle/recital by integrating the creation of visual art into the experience. The program premièred at Texas Tech University with rave reviews. As the audience listens to the incredible music provided by Walden and Light, Kristinek will have blank canvases that she will paint through the duration of the 57 minute performance. Each time they perform this work, the paintings on the canvas result in a new and unique masterpiece.

On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. they will perform this in the Ford Studio Theater. The event is free, but tickets are required. Tickets may be reserved by contacting UM Box Office at umbo@olemiss.edu, (662)915-7411 or at the Box Office before Sunday.

Light and Walden will also lead a master class with graduate vocal performance majors on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. in Nutt Auditorium, followed by a performance for school age children on Friday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Ford Studio Theater. Kristinek and Light will work with Art and Music students on Monday, Oct. 3, and be featured guests on the LMR Live talk show program at 7:30 p.m.

All of these events are free and open to the public.