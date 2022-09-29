No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky: How to watch Saturday’s game
Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022
No. 14 Ole Miss takes on No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in their first SEC game of the 2022 campaign.
Both teams are coming off narrow victories over unranked opponents, but will face off in one of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the early part of the season.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:
The Matchup: No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
When: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)
Streaming: ESPN+/WatchESPN