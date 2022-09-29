No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky: How to watch Saturday’s game

Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

No. 14 Ole Miss takes on No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in their first SEC game of the 2022 campaign.

Both teams are coming off narrow victories over unranked opponents, but will face off in one of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the early part of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

When: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/WatchESPN

More Ole Miss Sports

Andrea Lignell earns Co-SEC Golfer of the Week honors

Ole Miss women’s basketball hitting the national airwaves with 11 televised regular season games

Tipoff, TV network set for SEC/Big 12 matchup at Oklahoma State

NFL Rebels Update: Week 3

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...