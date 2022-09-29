Ole Miss softball announces 2023 SEC schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule for the 2023 season, with Ole Miss set to play eight weekends in conference play.

The Rebels kick off conference play on the road for the second consecutive season, taking on Tennessee in Knoxville March 10-12, followed by a bye the next weekend. Ole Miss then makes its home debut in SEC play, hosting LSU March 24-26.

Ole Miss hits the road to close out the month, heading to Auburn for a three-game series on March 31-April 2 and returns home as Kentucky visits Oxford April 7-9. The Rebels continue SEC play with a trip to Columbia, Missouri, April 14-16 before welcoming Texas A&M to the Ole Miss Softball Complex on April 21-23.

The Rebels trek to Gainesville to take on Florida in their final road series of the season the final weekend of April. Ole Miss then finishes out its SEC slate in Oxford against Alabama May 5-7.

After league action wraps up, Arkansas will host the 2023 SEC Tournament at Boggle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas, May 9-13.

