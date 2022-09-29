Ole Miss women’s basketball hitting the national airwaves with 11 televised regular season games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball will be must-watch TV this season, picking up a program-high 11 national television games throughout the 2022-23 season – one in non-conference play and 10 in the conference slate – as announced by the SEC on Wednesday with the release of its full television schedule.

Ten of the 11 national TV games will be broadcast on SEC Network, with one earning an ESPNU designation. The first television game for the Rebels will take place during the non-conference slate, with Ole Miss taking on Jacksonville State from the SJB Pavilion on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Ole Miss be featured on the national stage in its first conference road tilt, opening up the New Year at Mississippi State on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. on SEC Network. The road Rebs can be seen again in a Sunday matinee matchup on Jan. 8 at Texas A&M at 2 p.m. on SEC Network.

A Sunday matchup against Alabama on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. kicks off a four game TV swing for the Rebels with SEC Network games. Ole Miss heads to The Plains against Auburn on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. The second game of the in-state rivalry against Mississippi State will be featured from Oxford on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., and the Rebels will close out the month of January at Arkansas on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.

The Rebels close out its national TV slate with four straight TV games in February, beginning with an ESPNU matchup from the SJB Pavilion against Florida on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. Ole Miss then welcomes Kentucky for its lone SEC Monday game of the season at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. For the first time in two seasons, Ole Miss heads to Baton Rouge to face off against LSU at 8 p.m. and then returns home to take on the defending National Champion South Carolina on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. with both contests appearing on SEC Network.

Overall, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will produce a combined 13 regular season conference contests. SEC Network will televise 54 conference games. In addition, 20 non-conference games have been announced. All games on ESPN networks are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible via connected devices.

All Ole Miss home games and SEC contests not televised will be streamed via SEC Network +. Tip times for all Ole Miss home games will be finalized and announced at a later time.