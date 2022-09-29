Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5

Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.

WHAT: Coffee with a Cop Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will greet McDonald’s customers and hand out coffee. WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8:30–10 A.M. WHERE: McDonald’s Restaurant 1900 University Avenue Oxford, MS 38655 WHO: Oxford Police Department

“I am excited to continue the tradition of Coffee with a Cop, especially seeing it return to a sense of normal after the pandemic,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Betsy Smith. “I am proud to continue supporting strong relationships between police officers and the community in which they serve.”