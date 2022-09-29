Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.

WHAT:

Coffee with a Cop

Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will greet McDonald’s customers and hand out coffee.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8:30–10 A.M.

WHERE:

McDonald’s Restaurant

1900 University Avenue

Oxford, MS 38655

WHO:

Oxford Police Department

“I am excited to continue the tradition of Coffee with a Cop, especially seeing it return to a sense of normal after the pandemic,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Betsy Smith. “I am proud to continue supporting strong relationships between police officers and the community in which they serve.”

More Events

Sarah Isom Center and UM School of Music partnering for free SarahFest events

60th anniversary of the Ole Miss Riot: A look back from the perspective of an Oxford national guard member

Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at the Powerhouse

County Planning Commission grants conditional use permit for open-air church

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...