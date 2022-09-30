What’s your vote on the Ole Miss Realtree Helmets

Published 6:16 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Ole Miss unveiled a blue and white patterned helmet that will be worn at the Kentucky game on Oct 1. The exclusive helmet was a collaboration between Rebel Athletics and Realtree.  Realtree founder, CEO and Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan played wide receiver for the Rebels in the early 1970s and has stayed connected with the program.

The results of the poll will be published in The Oxford Eagle and online next Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview

Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5

Lafayette attempts to get back on track with trip to Saltillo

OPD Crime Report for Sept. 28

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...