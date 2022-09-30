What’s your vote on the Ole Miss Realtree Helmets
Published 6:16 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
Ole Miss unveiled a blue and white patterned helmet that will be worn at the Kentucky game on Oct 1. The exclusive helmet was a collaboration between Rebel Athletics and Realtree. Realtree founder, CEO and Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan played wide receiver for the Rebels in the early 1970s and has stayed connected with the program.
The results of the poll will be published in The Oxford Eagle and online next Wednesday.