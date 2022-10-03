Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Auburn

Published 1:00 pm Monday, October 3, 2022

By University of Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (@Bruce Newman)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15 home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN.

This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.

No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0, 0-1) travels to Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) this weekend for a matchup with the Commodores. Kick is slated for 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on SECN.

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss to celebrate baseball national championship in November

Ole Miss commemorative College World Series photo book debuts

Lane Kiffin named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Ole Miss moves into top 10 following win over Kentucky

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...