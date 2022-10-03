Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Oct. 3
Published 10:30 am Monday, October 3, 2022
6 Accidents
3 Alarms
2 Civil Matters
1 Domestic Violence
2 Follow Ups
1 Harassment
2 Juvenile Complaints
1 Littering/Dumping
6 Reckless Driving
2 Scams
11 Service Calls
5 Suspicious Activities
1 Suspicious Person
1 Suspicious Vehicle
7 Traffic Complaints
9 Transports
1 Trespassing
4 Welfare Concerns
4 Papers Served
10 Agency Assists
4 Animal Complaints
3 Disturbances
1 Fraud
1 Grand Larceny
5 Information
1 Kidnapping
1 Petit Larceny
1 Road Obstruction
17 Arrests
1 Felony DUI
1 Embezzlement
1 Warrant – Driving While License Suspended
1 Possession of Paraphernalia
2 Petit Larceny
1 Child Support
3 DUI 1st
3 Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent
1 Contempt Warrant
3 Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia