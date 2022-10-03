Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Oct. 3

Published 10:30 am Monday, October 3, 2022

By Staff Report

6 Accidents

3 Alarms

2 Civil Matters

1 Domestic Violence

2 Follow Ups

1 Harassment

2 Juvenile Complaints

1 Littering/Dumping

6 Reckless Driving

2 Scams

11 Service Calls

5 Suspicious Activities

1 Suspicious Person

1 Suspicious Vehicle

7 Traffic Complaints

9 Transports

1 Trespassing

4 Welfare Concerns

4 Papers Served

10 Agency Assists

4 Animal Complaints

3 Disturbances

1 Fraud

1 Grand Larceny

5 Information

1 Kidnapping

1 Petit Larceny

1 Road Obstruction

 

17 Arrests

1 Felony DUI

1 Embezzlement

1 Warrant – Driving While License Suspended

1 Possession of Paraphernalia

2 Petit Larceny

1 Child Support

3 DUI 1st

3 Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent

1 Contempt Warrant

3 Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia

 

More News

OPD Crime Report for Oct. 3

3 men arrested for robbery on Old Taylor Road

One Night Stand art show returns to Ole Miss Motel Oct. 22

Ole Miss fends off late comeback attempt to beat No. 7 Kentucky

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...