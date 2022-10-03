Ole Miss moves into top 10 following win over Kentucky

Published 11:45 am Monday, October 3, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss Rebels safety AJ Finley (21) recovers a fumble and celebrates with Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Deantre Prince (7) against Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Ole Miss won 22-19. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football made a major leap in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll—jumping from No. 14 to No. 9 following a 22-19 victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) crack the top 10 in the poll for the second straight season after climbing as high as No. 8 last year.

Kentucky, meanwhile, slipped from six spots from No. 7 to No. 13 as they suffered their first loss of the season.

Ole Miss also made a jump in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll—climbing from No. 11 to No. 9 while the Wildcats fell from No. 8 to No. 13.

The Rebels travel to Nashville this week to take on Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. on SEC Network in the first road game of their conference slate.

