One Night Stand art show returns to Ole Miss Motel Oct. 22

On Oct. 22, 12 artists will transform rooms at the Ole Miss Motel into their own art gallery from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As part of the Motel Art Show Series, sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Oxford is celebrating its 15th year of this event.

Featured artists include Carmen Lugo, Adrienne Brown David, Ann Madden, Taylor Loftin, Younok Jung, and Pannawat Thamutok, of Mississippi, Stacy Kiehl, Hollie Chastain, and Brittney Boyd, of Tennessee, Ansley Givhan, of Louisiana, Heather Hall Sunquist, of Texas, and Erin Williams, of Missouri.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Chicory Market. First Dibs ticket holders will have food included in the price of the ticket purchase, as well as exclusive browsing during the hour before public opening. The event is free after 6 p.m.

Parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged.