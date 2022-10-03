OPD Crime Report for Oct. 3
Published 4:00 pm Monday, October 3, 2022
12 Tickets
41 Accidents
ARRESTS
2 Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Paraphernalia
3 Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply
1 Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, MIP
1 DUI 1st
2 DUI 1st, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, Fake ID, Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st, Fake ID, No Headlights
1 DUI 1st, No Headlights
1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia
1 DUI 1st, Possession of a Schedule 3 Drug
1 DUI 1st, Ran Red Light
1 DUI 1st, Wrong Way on a One Way
2 Noise Violation – Vehicle
1 Open Container
1 Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug, Tag Tint Violation
3 Possession of Paraphernalia
34 Public Drunk
1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Comply
1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Comply, Fake ID
1 Public Drunk, Fake ID
1 Public Drunk, Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug
1 Shoplifting
2 Warrants Served
REPORTS
2 Alarm
2 Ambulance Assists
1 Burglary
1 Civil Matter
1 Code Enforcement
7 Disturbing the Peace
11 Domestic Disturbances
1 Embezzlement
2 Improper Parking
2 Larceny
2 Littering
5 Lost Property
6 Malicious Mischief
1 Obstructing Traffic
1 Scam
5 Simple Assault
14 Suspicious Activity
1 Trespassing
17 Vehicle Searches
3 Welfare Concerns