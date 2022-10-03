OPD Crime Report for Oct. 3

Published 4:00 pm Monday, October 3, 2022

By Staff Report

12 Tickets

41 Accidents

 

ARRESTS

2 Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Paraphernalia

3 Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply

1 Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, MIP

1 DUI 1st

2 DUI 1st, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, Fake ID, Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st, Fake ID, No Headlights

1 DUI 1st, No Headlights

1 DUI 1st, Noise Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia

1 DUI 1st, Possession of a Schedule 3 Drug

1 DUI 1st, Ran Red Light

1 DUI 1st, Wrong Way on a One Way

2 Noise Violation – Vehicle

1 Open Container

1 Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug, Tag Tint Violation

3 Possession of Paraphernalia

34 Public Drunk

1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Comply

1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Comply, Fake ID

1 Public Drunk, Fake ID

1 Public Drunk, Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug

1 Shoplifting

2 Warrants Served

 

REPORTS

2 Alarm

2 Ambulance Assists

1 Burglary

1 Civil Matter

1 Code Enforcement

7 Disturbing the Peace

11 Domestic Disturbances

1 Embezzlement

2 Improper Parking

2 Larceny

2 Littering

5 Lost Property

6 Malicious Mischief

1 Obstructing Traffic

1 Scam

5 Simple Assault

14 Suspicious Activity

1 Trespassing

17 Vehicle Searches

3 Welfare Concerns

 

More News

3 men arrested for robbery on Old Taylor Road

One Night Stand art show returns to Ole Miss Motel Oct. 22

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Oct. 3

Ole Miss fends off late comeback attempt to beat No. 7 Kentucky

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...