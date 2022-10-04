SEC announces reconfigured 2023 baseball schedule

By University of Mississippi

Ole Miss Baseball vs SEMO in the opening round of the NCAA Oxford Regional on June 4th, 2021 at Swayze Field in Oxford, MS. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Twitter and Instagram: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –The Southeastern Conference announced a reconfigured 2023 schedule Tuesday, mapping out a new path for the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball team.

The updated schedule replaces the previously announced schedule that was recalled due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 Conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024. The new schedule did not affect any of Ole Miss’ previously announced non-conference games. For SEC dates, home and away weekends remained constant from the initial schedule, only opponents changed.

The Rebels open their title defense with a string of home games, hosting Delaware (Feb. 17-19), Arkansas State (Feb. 21), Maryland (Feb. 24-26) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 28-Mar. 1) before hitting the road for the first time.

Ole Miss will travel to Minneapolis (Mar. 3-5) for the Cambria College Classic, hosted by the University of Minnesota. The game schedule and list of opponents for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

The Rebels will return home to host Southern Miss for a Super Regional rematch (Mar. 7) before welcoming a Big Ten Conference opponent, Purdue, for the final non-conference home series (Mar. 10-12). Ole Miss travels to Jacksonville State for two midweek matchups (Mar. 14-15) before beginning SEC play.

The conference slate opens up on the road at Vanderbilt (Mar. 17-18) before welcoming Florida to Oxford for the SEC home opener at Swayze Field (Mar. 24-26).

Ole Miss will then meet Southern Miss once again, this time in Pearl, Mississippi, at Trustmark Park for a midweek bout (Mar. 28) before picking back up SEC play on the road at Texas A&M (Mar. 31-Apr. 2).

After a midweek at Memphis (Apr. 4), Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field for a College World Series rematch against Arkansas (Apr. 6-8) for a Thursday-Saturday series on Easter weekend. Another SEC rivalry follows as the Rebels then travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State (Apr. 14-16).

After a midweek at Arkansas State (Apr. 18), Mike Bianco’s club will return to Mississippi for the next two weeks to host LSU (Apr. 21-23) and Georgia (Apr. 28-30). In between, the Rebels will look to retain the Governor’s Cup when they meet MSU once again in Pearl (Apr. 25).

The final stretch of the SEC season will include two road series sandwiched around one final home set against Auburn (May 12-14). Prior to that, the Rebels travel to Missouri (May 5-7). They’ll close SEC play on the road at Alabama (May 18-20).

Start times and TV designations for SEC games will be announced at a later date.

2023 OLE MISS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT)
Friday, Feb. 17 DELAWARE Oxford, Miss. 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 DELAWARE Oxford, Miss. 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19 DELAWARE Oxford, Miss. 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 ARKANSAS STATE Oxford, Miss. 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 MARYLAND Oxford, Miss. 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 MARYLAND Oxford, Miss. 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 MARYLAND Oxford, Miss. 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 LOUISIANA TECH Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 1 LOUISIANA TECH Oxford, Miss. 4 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 3 Cambria College Classic Minneapolis, Minn. TBA
Saturday, Mar. 4 Cambria College Classic Minneapolis, Minn. TBA
Sunday, Mar. 5 Cambria College Classic Minneapolis, Minn. TBA
Tuesday, Mar. 7 SOUTHERN MISS Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 10 PURDUE Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 11 PURDUE Oxford, Miss. 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 12 PURDUE Oxford, Miss. 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 14 at Jacksonville State Jacksonville, Ala. TBA
Wednesday, Mar. 15 at Jacksonville State Jacksonville, Ala. TBA
Friday, Mar. 17 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. TBA
Saturday, Mar. 18 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. TBA
Sunday, Mar. 19 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. TBA
Tuesday, Mar. 21 ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 24 FLORIDA Oxford, Miss. TBA
Saturday, Mar. 25 FLORIDA Oxford, Miss. TBA
Sunday, Mar. 26 FLORIDA Oxford, Miss. TBA
Tuesday, Mar. 28 vs. Southern Miss Pearl, Miss. 6 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 31 at Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas TBA
Saturday, Apr. 1 at Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas TBA
Sunday, Apr. 2 at Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas TBA
Tuesday, Apr. 4 at Memphis Memphis, Tenn. TBA
Thursday, Apr. 6 ARKANSAS Oxford, Miss. TBA
Friday, Apr. 7 ARKANSAS Oxford, Miss. TBA
Saturday, Apr. 8 ARKANSAS Oxford, Miss. TBA
Tuesday, Apr. 11 MEMPHIS Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Apr. 12 ALCORN STATE Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 14 at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. TBA
Saturday, Apr. 15 at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. TBA
Sunday, Apr. 16 at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. TBA
Tuesday, Apr. 18 ARKANSAS STATE Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 21 LSU Oxford, Miss. TBA
Saturday, Apr. 22 LSU Oxford, Miss. TBA
Sunday, Apr. 23 LSU Oxford, Miss. TBA
Tuesday, Apr. 25 vs. Mississippi State Pearl, Miss. 6 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 28 GEORGIA Oxford, Miss. TBA
Saturday, Apr. 29 GEORGIA Oxford, Miss. TBA
Sunday, Apr. 30 GEORGIA Oxford, Miss. TBA
Tuesday, May 2 LITTLE ROCK Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5 at Missouri Columbia, Mo. TBA
Saturday, May 6 at Missouri Columbia, Mo. TBA
Sunday, May 7 at Missouri Columbia, Mo. TBA
Friday, May 12 AUBURN Oxford, Miss. TBA
Saturday, May 13 AUBURN Oxford, Miss. TBA
Sunday, May 14 AUBURN Oxford, Miss. TBA
Thursday, May 18 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBA
Friday, May 19 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBA
Saturday, May 20 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBA
May 23-28 SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala. TBA
June 2-5 NCAA Regionals TBD TBA
June 9-12 NCAA Super Regionals TBD TBA
June 16-26 College World Series Omaha, Neb. TBA
BOLD denotes home game
Dates and times are subject to change.

