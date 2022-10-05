Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 1 – Oct. 3

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Oct. 1

Cory Blackmon, 34. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

George Crews, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jack Taylor, 18. Charge: Disorderly Conduct, Fake ID, and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Reaghan Harden, 18. Charge: Touching for Lustful Purpose. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Timothy Murray, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Devin Wilkinson, 31. Charge: Warrant – Child Support. This case will be heard in Chancery court.

Ethan Fiveash, 21. Charge: Petit Larceny. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Daven Johnson, 18. Charge: Petit Larceny. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Alexander Silvers, 29. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Landon Morgan, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ethan Smith, 26. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Maquan Johnson, 20. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Frederick Page, 20. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sebastian Bruce, 28. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Todd Hoeng, 21. Charge: Public Drunk and Resisting Arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jalen Swims. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tamer Creech, 18. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew Olivera, 20. Charge: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dickson Ray, 22. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Zoe Harper, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Savannah Karbach, 21. Charge: Public Drunk and Possession of Schedule 2 Substance. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Hunter Stevens, 26. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Glen Rudd, 25. Serving City Time.

Jylen Lewis, 23. Serving City Time.

Preston Yielding, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kaisey McGrath, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jeffery Bound, 22. Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ronnie Gordon, 46. Charge: DUI 2nd, No Drivers License, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Ethan Lomenick, 19. Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Johnny Roncal, 28. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Robert Walker, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Austin Wilson, 23. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hunter Stevens, 26. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rayan Jones, 24. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Edward Beene, 26. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Mason Wilkerson. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Henderson, 31. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Landen Riddell, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Oct. 2

Shanika Wilbourn, 22. Hold for Desoto.

Tramaih Wrenn, 22. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Contempt of Justice. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hillary Baker, 35. Charge: DUI and Possession of a Schedule 3 Substance. These cases will be heard in Municipal and Circuit courts.

John Endres, 29. Charge: DUI and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Devin Waid, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Conner Cook, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jmylus Hankins, 21. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Devonte Rudd, 31. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Tag. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Christian Felder, 35. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Laura Petteway, 22. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kaleb Gipson, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Eli Crosby, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ricky Harris, 28. Charge: Possession with Intent to Distribute. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Miller, 20. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Omarion Phillips, 19. Charge: Possession with Intent to Distribute. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jakorey Stephens, 19. Charge: Possession with Intent to Distribute. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Chance Sheffield, 28. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Bryan McMurry, 31. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Zachary Zink, 21. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sydney Smith, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tammy Davis, 47. Charge: Grand Larceny. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Oct. 3

Anthony Rudd, 48. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Amber Scoggins, 35. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Ashley Hobson, 27. Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Devonta Harder, 29. Charge: Protection Violation. It is not mentioned where this case will be heard.

Ashley Sullivan, 44. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.