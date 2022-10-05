Oxford Treehouse Gallery to host Autumn reception Oct. 8

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Staff Report

The gallery is located at 328 CR-418, in Lafayette County, only seven miles from the Oxford Square.

Oxford Treehouse Gallery will host their Autumn reception on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5-8 p.m. 

New art will be on display from artists including Martha Ferris, Michael Maxwell, Walter Neill, Steven Schneider, Nina Cork, Ed Williford, Michael Stephenson, and Amy Webb.

The event will also include food, drinks, and live music on the porch.

The collection of art in the Gallery is ever-changing and sources work from a large selection of regional artists. Oxford Treehouse Gallery continues to evolve. Owners Vivian and Walter Neill live on the property and will happily arrange visits, or a stay in the gallery B&B.

Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, from noon until 6 p.m.

