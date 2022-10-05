Olive Juice Kids ribbon cutting

Photo by Joey Brent

OJK-A Children’s Boutique celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. Erin and Council Young, owners of OJK welcomed those in attendance and thanked them for helping grow their business. OJK- A Children’s Boutique specializes in Fine Baby, Children’s Clothing, Shoes, Accessories, and Unique Gifts. They are located at 1005 Jackson Avenue