2nd Chance Mississippi Raises $160,000, Raffle Winner Awarded $10,000

By Hunter Cloud, Special to The Oxford Eagle

2nd Chance Mississippi held it’s annual fundraiser last Thursday night at The Green at Harrisons. Executive Director Zach Scruggs said this was the fourth time they held the

fundraiser and it was by far the most successful raising $160,000 through individual donations,

corporate sponsorships and raffle tickets. Everything went well as they were blessed with

beautiful weather for the event.

Co-Lin’s Workforce Development Director and Trainer Robin Earls Mitchell from Brookhaven was

awarded $10,000 in a raffle sponsored by Origin Bank at a 2nd Chance Furthering Adult

Learners Legacy Fundraiser at The Green at Harrisons. Mitchell said she was surprised to win

last Thursday Night.

2nd Chance’s mission is to promote and support adult education and work skills training in

Mississippi. They actively work with Mississippi Community Colleges to provide opportunities for

adults to earn their high school diploma or GED and then earn a college degree or skills

certification.

Programs include tuition assistance, transportation assistance, stipends for good attendance

and a completion cash bonus. They greatly help Co-Lin and other Community Colleges, Mitchell

said. Tickets for the raffle cost $75 and she took a chance on a ticket in hopes of supporting the

cause.

“You don’t ever expect to win, you just buy the tickets for the cause. I always, if I can, support

fundraisers of any kind,” Mitchell said. “You don’t think about winning anything. The lady from

the Mississippi Community Colleges board was called up from our table to draw the name.

I jokingly told her to make sure it is mine that is called. She reaches in there and mixes up the

container of tickets before pulling one out with my name on it. It was pretty cool.”

She has not received her check yet and she is not sure what she will do with the money left over

after taxes. It is not something she has thought about just yet. She does plan on taking the

Workforce Office staff out for a big lunch one day.

The fundraising gala is the biggest revenue source they have in addition to gifts and grants.

These funds then are shared with community colleges who identify qualifying individuals for

financial assistance. Community colleges then give 2nd Chance a report on how the people are

doing.

Co-Lin’s Workforce Development Center is one of the best partners with 2nd Chance

Mississippi. Scruggs said Co-Lin had about four or five people present at the gala.

“It was icing on the cake to have someone who works in education to win the raffle,” he said.

“She has a daughter who is up in Oxford and we know Robin from working with the program.

There was no one better who could have one it than a teacher or a student. It was great.”

People can still donate to 2nd Chance through their website 2ndchancems.org.