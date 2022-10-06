Harvest Supper scheduled for Oct. 13 at Rowan Oak

The Harvest Supper, which has become one of the South’s showcase annual events for arts, food, philanthropy and community fellowship under the stars, returns for its 10th anniversary at Rowan Oak, the historic former residence of Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner. This year’s Harvest Supper, expecting a sold-out crowd of more than 600, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30–10 p.m.

Featuring food from A&N Catering (dinner) and Tallahatchie Gourmet (appetizers and desserts), music from the University of Mississippi’s Steel Orchestra and Jack Sonni, and art from regional artists including Wiliam Dunlap, Carlyle Wolf and Charlie Buckley. Works from the 25 participating artists are sold through an online auction fundraiser (auction items are currently on display at the University Museum). The art auction goes live online on October 6, for those who want to view and bid on art.

Created a decade ago by the Friends of the Museum as a fundraiser providing needed support to the University Museum and its historic homes, Rowan Oak and The Walton-Young House, Harvest Supper raises more than $150,000 annually to support education, collections and acquisitions and other vital projects not funded by the university. Most of the event’s revenue comes from sponsorships, which are popular because associated tickets sell out the event, eliminating individual ticket sales.