OHS Students for Alzheimers raises $20,000 at annual Memory Makers tennis tournament

On July 30th, Oxford High School’s Students for Alzheimer’s Organization hosted their annual Tennis Tournament to benefit the local Non-Profit, Memory Makers Respite Day Services Inc.

The tournament was held at the Galtney Indoor Tennis Center on Ole Miss’s campus. The community came together and rallied around the work that Memory Makers does by playing tennis and making bids on donated goods from local businesses.

The Student-Led organization, and all community members that participated, were able to raise $20,073 that went directly toward Memory Makers efforts to provide an engaging day program and respite relief for families affected by Dementia.