Ole Miss at Vandy: How to watch Saturday’s game

No. 9 Ole Miss travels to Nashville on Saturday as they prepare to take on Vanderbilt in the first road game of their conference schedule.

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a thrilling upset of then-No. 7 Kentucky at home, and will attempt to continue their winning ways on the road before playing host to Auburn next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+