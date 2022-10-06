Three Oxford players selected to MS/AL All-Star game

Three Oxford football players were named to the Mississippi roster for the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced on Wednesday.

Quarterback Mack Howard, inside linebacker Alex Sanford and defensive end Malaki Pegues were each selected to the prestigious game, which has been held annually since 1988 and features the top high school football players in each state.

The three stars will be joined by head coach Chris Cutcliffe, who was selected to lead the Mississippi team back in July.

The game is scheduled to take place in at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama on Dec. 10.

The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) are in the midst of a difficult stretch in their region slate as they play host to Germantown on Friday following a blowout loss to Tupelo last week.

They will attempt to get back on track against the Mavericks before facing off against Clinton, Starkville, Grenada and Madison Central to close the regular season.