Gallery: Lafayette blows out Columbus to improve to 2-1 in district play

Lafayette's Slayden Mooneyham (3) and Kylan Egerson (2) tackle Columbus's Benji Vaughn (27) during the Commodores’ 45-13 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette’s Makyi Reed-Jones (4) runs against Columbus in the Commodores’ 45-13 victory over the Falcons on Friday. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Lafayette’s Braylon Robinson (14) celebrates after recovering an onside kick in the Commodores’ victory over Columbus on Friday. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette's Emmanuel Wadlington (24) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble on a kickoff in the second quarter of the Commodores' 45-13 victory over Columbus on Friday. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)
Lafayette vs Columbus in high school football in Oxford on Friday. Lafayette won 45-13. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)