Ole Miss Athletics launches partnership with Altius Sports Partners

With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.

“This partnership with Altius Sports Properties will only continue to enhance our NIL program at Ole Miss,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter . “Their expertise in the NIL space throughout college athletics will be vital in our ability to serve our student-athletes at a high level and continue to provide a premier experience to all of our constituents.”

ASP will develop a roadmap to educate and support Rebel staff, coaches and athletes in the NIL space. This includes ongoing group workshops and one-on-one advisement in areas such as time and opportunity management, contract considerations, personal branding, intellectual property protection, and risk mitigation. This partnership will ensure that Ole Miss athletics utilizes NIL responsibly and permissibly.

Ole Miss Athletics is coming off one of its most successful years ever in 2021-22, earning a program record 20th place finish in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. Ole Miss claimed its first national title in baseball, all while 16 of the Rebels’ 18 varsity sports competed in NCAA postseason play. Throughout the program’s history, men’s and women’s sports have combined for five national team championships, 24 individual trophies and 24 conference titles.