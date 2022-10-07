Oxford’s Roman Gregory, Martavis Blackmon selected as Bernard Blackwell All-Stars

Oxford running back Roman Gregory and linebacker Martavis Blackmon were each named to the North Half roster for the 2022 Bernard Blackwell All-Star game, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced on Wednesday.

The two stars will participate in the annual event on Dec. 17 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said it was an honor for his team to be so well-represented in the state’s all-star games.

“We are very proud to be represented in the MS/AL and Bernard Blackwell games again this year,” Cutcliffe said. “These young men are outstanding representatives of our program and we can’t wait to watch them in December.”

The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) are in the midst of a difficult stretch in their region slate as they play host to Germantown on Friday following a blowout loss to Tupelo last week.

They will attempt to get back on track against the Mavericks before facing off against Clinton, Starkville, Grenada and Madison Central to close the regular season.