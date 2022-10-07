Regents sweeps Lake Cormorant in final regular season tune-up

Regents volleyball came away with a victory on Thursday as they swept Lake Cormorant at home (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) in their final regular season contest.

The Lady Lions (16-14) avenged their loss to the Gators earlier this season as they continue to get valuable experience against quality opponents before turning their attention to the playoffs next week.

Sophomore Lauren Niemeyer put together an impressive all-around performance in the victory—posting a match-high 18 kills and 20 digs.

The Lions also got key contributions from several other players as junior Bailey Ray finished with 12 kills, 15 digs and seven aces, while eighth-grader Maddie Niemeyer recorded a match-high 33 assists to go along with 16 digs and four kills.